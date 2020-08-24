Recap: Viomi Technology Q2 Earnings

Shares of Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 90.00% over the past year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $238,406,000 up by 41.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $190,370,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected to be between $198,157,000 and $205,234,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 24, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kw2ktv47

Price Action

52-week high: $10.80

52-week low: $4.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.88%

Company Overview

Viomi Technology Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart home products through its platform. Products offered by the company include 21Face smart refrigerator, Viomi dishwasher, Eyebot smart range hood, VioV smart speaker, smart mirror, smart water purification systems, smart kitchen products and other smart products. It generates revenues mainly from the sales of its IoT products, consumable products and from our value-added businesses.