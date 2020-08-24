Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge As FDA Authorizes Convalescent Plasma For Coronavirus Treatment

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2020 6:09am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge As FDA Authorizes Convalescent Plasma For Coronavirus Treatment

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, extending previous week’s gains. The U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The Trump administration is also exploring multiple options, including fast tracking AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the impending presidential elections, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

Investors are awaiting earnings from Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO). The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226 points to 28,085 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded gained 23.75 points to 3,416.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 102.50 points to 11,664.50.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 5,703,580 with around 176,800 deaths. Brazil confirmed over 3,605,780 cases, while India reported a total of at least 3,106,340 confirmed cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.7% to trade at $44.66 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.7% to trade at $42.64 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.3% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 1.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.6%, while French CAC 40 Index gained 1.8% and German DAX 30 rose 1.6%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.28%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.63% China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $194 to $240.

Estee Lauder shares rose 4.4% to close at $207.01 on Friday.

Breaking News

  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: KZIA) disclosed that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its paxalisib for the treatment of malignant glioma, including DIPG.
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) disclosed that the phase three COMBI-i trial for a combination of drugs against a type of advanced skin cancer didn't meet the clinical requirements of the evaluation..
  • Bunzl PLC reported a rise in its pretax profit for the first half of the year and also reinstated its 2019 dividend.
  • Akasol AG swung to a net loss during the second quarter, recording a net loss of 4.66 million euros ($5.5 million), versus a year-ago profit of EUR36 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMO + EL)

5 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2020
2 Estee Lauder Analysts Issue Upgrades After Q4 Miss: 'It Makes Sense To Look Longer-Term'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com