A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge As FDA Authorizes Convalescent Plasma For Coronavirus Treatment

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, extending previous week’s gains. The U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The Trump administration is also exploring multiple options, including fast tracking AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the impending presidential elections, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

Investors are awaiting earnings from Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO). The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226 points to 28,085 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded gained 23.75 points to 3,416.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 102.50 points to 11,664.50.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 5,703,580 with around 176,800 deaths. Brazil confirmed over 3,605,780 cases, while India reported a total of at least 3,106,340 confirmed cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.7% to trade at $44.66 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.7% to trade at $42.64 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.3% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 1.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.6%, while French CAC 40 Index gained 1.8% and German DAX 30 rose 1.6%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.28%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.63% China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $194 to $240.

Estee Lauder shares rose 4.4% to close at $207.01 on Friday.

Breaking News