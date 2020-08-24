A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge As FDA Authorizes Convalescent Plasma For Coronavirus Treatment
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, extending previous week’s gains. The U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The Trump administration is also exploring multiple options, including fast tracking AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the impending presidential elections, the Financial Times reported Sunday.
Investors are awaiting earnings from Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO). The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226 points to 28,085 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded gained 23.75 points to 3,416.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 102.50 points to 11,664.50.
The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 5,703,580 with around 176,800 deaths. Brazil confirmed over 3,605,780 cases, while India reported a total of at least 3,106,340 confirmed cases.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.7% to trade at $44.66 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.7% to trade at $42.64 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.3% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 1.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.6%, while French CAC 40 Index gained 1.8% and German DAX 30 rose 1.6%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.28%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.63% China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $194 to $240.
Estee Lauder shares rose 4.4% to close at $207.01 on Friday.
Breaking News
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: KZIA) disclosed that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its paxalisib for the treatment of malignant glioma, including DIPG.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) disclosed that the phase three COMBI-i trial for a combination of drugs against a type of advanced skin cancer didn't meet the clinical requirements of the evaluation..
- Bunzl PLC reported a rise in its pretax profit for the first half of the year and also reinstated its 2019 dividend.
- Akasol AG swung to a net loss during the second quarter, recording a net loss of 4.66 million euros ($5.5 million), versus a year-ago profit of EUR36 million.
