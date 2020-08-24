5 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $922.34 million after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares gained 0.3% to $270.00 in after-hours trading.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: KZIA) disclosed that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its paxalisib for the treatment of malignant glioma, including DIPG. Kazia Therapeutics shares fell 0.5% to $7.44 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE: BITA) to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $305.82 million before the opening bell. Bitauto shares declined 0.2% to close at $15.80 on Friday.

