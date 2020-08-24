Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2020 4:52am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $922.34 million after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares gained 0.3% to $270.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: KZIA) disclosed that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its paxalisib for the treatment of malignant glioma, including DIPG. Kazia Therapeutics shares fell 0.5% to $7.44 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE: BITA) to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $305.82 million before the opening bell. Bitauto shares declined 0.2% to close at $15.80 on Friday.

  • AstraZeneca plc’s (NYSE: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine may receive the FDA’s approval for emergency use in the United States, ahead of the impending presidential elections, the Financial Times reported Sunday. AstraZeneca shares slipped 1.4% to close at $55.71 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) to have earned $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion for the latest quarter. Bank of Montreal will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of Montreal shares declined 0.8% to close at $57.27 on Friday.

