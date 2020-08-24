Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bitauto Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:BITA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $305.82 million.

• iClick Interactive Asia Inc. (NASDAQ:ICLK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.

• Puxin Inc. (NYSE:NEW) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viomi Technology Co Inc. (NASDAQ:VIOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $190.23 million.

• Bank of Montreal Inc. (NYSE:BMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• CNFinance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.29 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $922.34 million.

• Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $48.64 million.

• Dada Nexus Inc. (NASDAQ:DADA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $180.36 million.

• Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Noah Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOAH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Standex International Inc. (NYSE:SXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $137.99 million.