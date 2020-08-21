Why Gan's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company reported its second-quarter earnings results.

Gan reported quarterly losses of 33 cents per share, which may not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of a 1 cent loss. The company reported quarterly sales of $8.30 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.06 million.

Gan also announced it will no longer work with FanDuel, a competitor to DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), after August.

Gan provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and sports betting applications. The company segments include Real money iGaming operations and Simulated iGaming operations. The customers of the company include large regional operators and individual tribal casino operators.

Gan shares were trading down 15.73% at $21.21 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.95 and a 52-week low of $10.60.

