ROCE Insights For Walt Disney

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 10:52am   Comments
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) reported Q3 sales of $11.78 billion. Earnings fell to a loss of $5.00 billion, resulting in a 507.84% decrease from last quarter. In Q2, Walt Disney earned $1.23 billion, and total sales reached $18.01 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Walt Disney posted an ROCE of -0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Walt Disney is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Walt Disney's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Walt Disney reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.08/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.64/share.

Posted-In: Earnings News

