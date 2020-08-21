Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Lyft

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 10:43am   Comments
Share:

In Q2, Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) posted sales of $339.35 million. Earnings were up 17.72%, but Lyft still reported an overall loss of $487.50 million. In Q1, Lyft brought in $955.71 million in sales but lost $414.11 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Lyft posted an ROCE of -0.21%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Lyft is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Lyft's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Lyft reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.86/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.99/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYFT)

Sutter Rock Capital Could Be Big Winner From Palantir IPO
Uber And Lyft Get Reprieve From California Court, No Shut Down
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lyft And Vistra
Uber Says Food Delivery Business To Continue In California, Unaffected By Court Ruling
Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software To Make 'Quantum Leap,' Musk Says
Lyft Vs. Uber Is No Longer The War We're Interested In
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Travel Tech General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com