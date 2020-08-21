Recap: Baozun Q2 Earnings

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) fell 8% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 61.90% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $304,605,000 higher by 22.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $299,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $246,925,000 and $253,980,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 21, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n7va2bkg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $50.63

52-week low: $22.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.21%

Company Profile

Baozun Inc is an e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. Its integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. It delivers omni-channel solutions to create shopping experience across various touch points online and offline. It services brand partners in diverse categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; FMCG, and mother and baby products, among others.