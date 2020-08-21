Market Overview

MakeMyTrip: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020
Shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) rose 1.4% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.93% over the past year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.50).

Revenue of $6,361,000 decreased by 96.80% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,550,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MakeMyTrip hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 21, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3jy2i98u

Technicals

52-week high: $30.13

52-week low: $10.00

Price action over last quarter: down 2.48%

Company Description

MakeMyTrip Ltd is an online travel company, which provides online booking solutions for day to day travel needs. The company's operating segment includes Air ticketing; Hotels and packages; Bus ticketing and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Hotels and packages segment. The Hotels and packages segments include internet based platforms, call-centers, and branch offices, provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. Its Air ticketing segment includes internet based platforms, provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from India and also has a presence in the United States; South East Asia; Europe, and other countries.

 

