Buckle: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) rose 22% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 108.82% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $216,025,000 rose by 5.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,830,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Buckle hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 21, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts

Technicals

52-week high: $28.52

Company's 52-week low was at $11.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.37%

Company Description

Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.