Buckle: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) rose 22% after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 108.82% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $216,025,000 rose by 5.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,830,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Buckle hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 21, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts
Technicals
52-week high: $28.52
Company's 52-week low was at $11.76
Price action over last quarter: Up 38.37%
Company Description
Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.