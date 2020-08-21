Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Deere Earnings, PMI Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 6:03am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Deere Earnings, PMI Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade, as investors are awaiting earnings from Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) and Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE). The flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while data on existing home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 5,575,380 with around 174,280 deaths. Brazil confirmed over 3,501,970 cases, while India reported a total of at least 2,905,820 confirmed cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10 points to 27,679 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 0.30 point to 3,380.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 7.5 points to 11,484.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.6% to trade at $44.62 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $42.51 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.1% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index gained 0.3% and German DAX 30 rose 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.17%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.3% China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.50% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.6%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Daiwa Capital upgraded Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $34 price target.

Uber shares rose 0.6% to $31.61 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) surprised investors, delivering a profit in the second quarter. The company’s sales also exceeded analysts’ estimates.
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), disclosed positive results for the Phase 1 trial of their second COVID-19 vaccine candidate, stating that the recent vaccine candidate had fewer side effects than their first one.
  • Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued an upbeat outlook.
  • MobileIron, Inc. (NYSE: MOBL) is exploring a potential sale, Bloomberg reported.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKE + BNTX)

5 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2020
Pfizer, BioNTech Say Second Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Fewer Side Effects Than Their First Candidate
Earnings Outlook For Buckle
CanSino Gets China's First COVID-19 Vaccine Patent
AstraZeneca Inks Deal With Mexico, Argentina For Production, Supply Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine To Latin America
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com