5 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2020

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares gained 0.1% to $191.21 in after-hours trading.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) surprised investors, delivering a profit in the second quarter. The company's sales also exceeded analysts' estimates. Ross Stores shares rose 0.2% to $87.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion in the latest quarter. Foot Locker will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares rose 1.6% to $27.62 in after-hours trading.

