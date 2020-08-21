Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $170.83 million.
- Despegar.com Corp (NYSE: DESP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $9.13 million.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $10.55 million.
- Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $300.01 million.
- StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.00 million.
