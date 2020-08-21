Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 4:08am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion.
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $170.83 million.
  • Despegar.com Corp (NYSE: DESP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $9.13 million.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $10.55 million.
  • Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
  • Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $300.01 million.
  • StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.00 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKE + BZUN)

Earnings Outlook For Buckle
Your Week In Brief: Welcome To Groundhog Day.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com