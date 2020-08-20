Ross Stores: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) increased 0.94% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 111.40% over the past year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $2,684,700,000 declined by 32.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,470,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ross Stores hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 20, 2020

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rxhdhuyg

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $124.16

Company's 52-week low was at $56.30

Price action over last quarter: down 6.84%

Company Description

Ross Stores is a leading American off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, operating over 1,800 stores (at the end of fiscal 2019) across the Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts banners. Ross offers a variety of name-brand products and targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-70%. The company uses an opportunistic, flexible merchandising approach; together with a relatively low-frills shopping environment centered on a treasure-hunt experience, Ross maximizes inventory turnover and traffic, enabling its low-price approach. In fiscal 2019, 26% of sales came from the ladies' department, 25% from home accents (including bed and bath), 14% from men's, 13% from each of accessories and shoes, and 9% from children's. All sales were made in the United States.