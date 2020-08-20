Ross Stores: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) increased 0.94% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 111.40% over the past year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).
Revenue of $2,684,700,000 declined by 32.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,470,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Ross Stores hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 20, 2020
Time: 04:15 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rxhdhuyg
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $124.16
Company's 52-week low was at $56.30
Price action over last quarter: down 6.84%
Company Description
Ross Stores is a leading American off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, operating over 1,800 stores (at the end of fiscal 2019) across the Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts banners. Ross offers a variety of name-brand products and targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-70%. The company uses an opportunistic, flexible merchandising approach; together with a relatively low-frills shopping environment centered on a treasure-hunt experience, Ross maximizes inventory turnover and traffic, enabling its low-price approach. In fiscal 2019, 26% of sales came from the ladies' department, 25% from home accents (including bed and bath), 14% from men's, 13% from each of accessories and shoes, and 9% from children's. All sales were made in the United States.
