Recap: OSI Systems Q4 Earnings

Shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) rose 0.61% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.09% over the past year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $276,967,000 declined by 10.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $285,130,000.

Guidance

OSI Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 20, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j3vcr9te

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $107.92

Company's 52-week low was at $49.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.43%

Company Overview

OSI Systems Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for businesses in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace markets. The firm is organized in three business segments: Security, which provides security and inspection systems; Healthcare, which provides patient monitoring, diagnostic, cardiology, ventilation systems and defibrillators; and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, which provides specialized electronic components and manufacturing services for the Security and Healthcare segments and external original equipment manufacturers. Majority of the firm's revenue is generated in North America, and the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.