Keysight Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2020 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) moved higher by 6.93% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.80% over the past year to $1.19, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $1,007,000,000 declined by 7.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $927,450,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Keysight Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 20, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.keysight.com%2Finvestor-news-and-events%2Fupcoming-events%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2395928&sessionid=1&key=6A792FECB3D16C1188E607A29FCB9432&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $110.00

Company's 52-week low was at $77.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.53%

Company Overview

Keysight Technologies Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to the communications and electronics industries. The firm operates in two segments: measurement solutions and customer support and services. The measurement solutions segment generates the vast majority of revenue and sells hardware and software products, including radio frequency, microwave, and digital solutions. The customer support and services segment provides repair and calibration services to customers who have purchased Keysight products and helps resell refurbished equipment. Over half of Keysight's sales are generated in the United States, China, and Japan.

 

