A Preview of Deere's Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2020 12:53pm   Comments
On Friday, August 21, Deere (NYSE: DE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Deere EPS is expected to be around $1.24, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $6.70 billion. Deere reported a profit of $2.71 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.97 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 54.24%. Sales would be down 13.66% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 1.80 1.26 2.14 2.85
EPS Actual 2.11 1.63 2.14 2.71
Revenue Estimate 7.76 B 6.42 B 8.44 B 9.39 B
Revenue Actual 9.25 B 6.53 B 8.70 B 8.97 B

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 30.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Deere is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.deere.com%2Fhome%2F&eventid=2403326&sessionid=1&key=716C41732A3BEA291840917EDBCCCBCD&regTag=&sourcepage=register

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

