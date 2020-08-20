A Preview of Deere's Earnings
On Friday, August 21, Deere (NYSE: DE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Deere EPS is expected to be around $1.24, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $6.70 billion. Deere reported a profit of $2.71 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.97 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 54.24%. Sales would be down 13.66% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|1.26
|2.14
|2.85
|EPS Actual
|2.11
|1.63
|2.14
|2.71
|Revenue Estimate
|7.76 B
|6.42 B
|8.44 B
|9.39 B
|Revenue Actual
|9.25 B
|6.53 B
|8.70 B
|8.97 B
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 30.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Deere is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.deere.com%2Fhome%2F&eventid=2403326&sessionid=1&key=716C41732A3BEA291840917EDBCCCBCD®Tag=&sourcepage=register
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.