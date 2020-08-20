Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) - P/E: 9.36 Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC) - P/E: 8.16 Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIP) - P/E: 8.59 Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE: BLX) - P/E: 6.59 American National Group (NASDAQ: ANAT) - P/E: 7.87

Fulton Financial’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.24, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.16. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.88%, which has increased by 0.47% from last quarter’s yield of 4.41%.

Pathfinder Bancorp has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.31, which has increased by 6.9% compared to Q1, which was 0.29. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.58%, which has increased by 0.4% from last quarter’s yield of 2.18%.

This quarter, Prudential Bancorp experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.32 in Q2 and is now 0.44. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.5%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 2.52% in the previous quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q1 to 0.36 now. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 9.09%, which has decreased by 0.6% from 9.69% last quarter.

Most recently, American National Group reported earnings per share at 0.87, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 2.4. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.51%, which has increased by 1.54% from 2.97% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.