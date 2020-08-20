Recap: Hoegh LNG Partners Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 400.00% over the past year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $34,436,000 up by 1.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $35,300,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 20, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/36626

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.28

52-week low: $4.67

Price action over last quarter: down 4.24%

Company Overview

Hoegh LNG Partners LP own and operate floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), under long-term charters. The company's primary business objective is making accretive acquisitions of FSRUs, LNG carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets with long-term charters. It has two segments, which are the Majority held FSRUs and the Joint venture FSRUs. The Majority held FSRUs segment is a key revenue driver which includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The Joint venture FSRUs segment includes approximately two FSRUs, including the GDF Suez LNG Supply S.A. (GDF Suez) Neptune and the GDF Suez Cape Ann, which operate under long-term time charters.