5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $21.22 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares gained 0.2% to $260.99 in after-hours trading.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 sales of $4.4B +/- 2%. NVIDIA shares dropped 2.2% to $475.01 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 sales of $4.4B +/- 2%. NVIDIA shares dropped 2.2% to $475.01 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.6% to $213.80 in after-hours trading.

