5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $21.22 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares gained 0.2% to $260.99 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 sales of $4.4B +/- 2%. NVIDIA shares dropped 2.2% to $475.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.6% to $213.80 in after-hours trading.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) said it was entering into accelerated share repurchase agreements to buy a total of $10 billion of the company’s common stock. Intel shares gained 3.6% to $50.06 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion. Ross Stores shares fell 0.8% to $89.56 in after-hours trading.
