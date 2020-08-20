Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2020 4:46am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $21.22 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares gained 0.2% to $260.99 in after-hours trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 sales of $4.4B +/- 2%. NVIDIA shares dropped 2.2% to $475.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion before the opening bell. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.6% to $213.80 in after-hours trading.

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) said it was entering into accelerated share repurchase agreements to buy a total of $10 billion of the company’s common stock. Intel shares gained 3.6% to $50.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion. Ross Stores shares fell 0.8% to $89.56 in after-hours trading.

