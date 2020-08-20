Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2020 4:03am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BJ's Wholesale Club Inc. (NYSE:BJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Four Seasons Education Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hoegh LNG Partners Inc. (NYSE:HMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $35.30 million.

• Huize Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Leju Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LEJU) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:MSC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Opera Inc. (NASDAQ:OPRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $61.02 million.

• None Inc. (None:TUES) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alibaba Group Holding Inc. (NYSE:BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $21.22 billion.

• Estee Lauder Cos Inc. (NYSE:EL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Entera Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Melco Resorts and Enter Inc. (NASDAQ:MLCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $187.31 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Corporacion America Inc. (NYSE:CAAP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $141.02 million.

• Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Foresight Autonomous Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GAN Inc. (NASDAQ:GAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.06 million.

• 1847 Goedeker Inc. Commom Stock Inc. (AMEX:GOED) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $915.52 million.

• OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $285.13 million.

• Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Vasta Platform Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

