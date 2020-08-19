Recap: L Brands Q2 Earnings

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) rose 0.46% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4.17% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of ($0.42).

Revenue of $2,319,000,000 decreased by 20.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,210,000,000.

Outlook

L Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.14

Company's 52-week low was at $8.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 100.69%

Company Description

L Brands is a women's intimate, personal-care, and beauty retailer operating under the Victoria's Secret, Pink, and Bath & Body Works brands. The company generates the majority of its business in North America, with about 5% of sales coming from international markets in fiscal 2019. Distribution channels include more than 2,900 stores and online, which represented about 20% of total sales in 2019. The company still plans to break Bath & Body Works into a standalone business, but the timing and process of such a transaction has yet to be offered.