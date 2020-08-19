Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Nordson Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2020 5:18pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) increased 0.78% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.35% year over year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $538,181,000 decreased by 3.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $503,380,000.

Guidance

Nordson hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $208.37

52-week low: $96.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.37%

Company Profile

Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: adhesive dispensing, advanced technology, and industrial coating. The company generated approximately $2.2 billion in revenue and $483 million in operating income in its fiscal 2019.

 

Related Articles (NDSN)

What Does Nordson's Debt Look Like?
Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2020
Earnings Preview for Nordson
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.