Recap: Nordson Q3 Earnings

Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) increased 0.78% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 12.35% year over year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $538,181,000 decreased by 3.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $503,380,000.

Guidance

Nordson hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $208.37

52-week low: $96.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.37%

Company Profile

Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: adhesive dispensing, advanced technology, and industrial coating. The company generated approximately $2.2 billion in revenue and $483 million in operating income in its fiscal 2019.