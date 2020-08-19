Recap: John B Sanfilippo & Son Q4 Earnings

Shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.18% year over year to $0.89, which missed the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $204,199,000 declined by 5.80% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $220,700,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

John B Sanfilippo & Son hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $107.86

52-week low: $66.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.75%

Company Profile

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc are one of the leading processors and distributors of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts in the United States. These nuts are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest and Sunshine Country brand names. It also market and distribute, and in most cases, manufacture or process, a diverse product line of food and snack products, including peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, snacks and trail mixes, snack bites, sunflower kernels, dried fruit, corn snacks, sesame sticks and other sesame snack products under private brands and brand names.