Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings

Shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) decreased 5.78% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 34.78% over the past year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $268,538 up by 3076.46% year over year, which missed the estimate of $270,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arcimoto hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $8.89

52-week low: $0.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 134.73%

Company Profile

Arcimoto Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing ultra-efficient three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company's product includes - Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), a pure electric solution that is a quarter of the weight, takes up a third of the parking space, and is more efficient than the average car. Its only operating segment being the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles. Geographically, it operates only in the United States.