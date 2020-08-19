Recap: Synopsys Q3 Earnings

Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) were flat after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.46% over the past year to $1.74, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $964,134,000 rose by 13.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $894,120,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Synopsys hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 19, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations/investor-presentations.html

Technicals

52-week high: $204.90

Company's 52-week low was at $104.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.48%

Company Overview

Synopsys Inc was founded in December 1986 (it was called Optimal Solutions until 1987) and is a market leader in electronic design automation software. EDA is used to automate the design and verification of integrated circuits or larger chip systems. The firm provides an end-to-end workflow of EDA products. In addition, the firm offers a broad set of design intellectual property and leading software integrity tools that help customers develop secure, quality code. Historically, the firm's tools have been relied upon by semiconductor firms, but there has been a shift toward other nontraditional "systems" users (nonsemiconductor firms interested in chip design) given the development of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing.