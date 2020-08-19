Market Overview

P/E Ratio Insights for NVIDIA

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2020 10:29am   Comments
In the current market session, NVIDIA Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading at $488.61, after a 0.37% drop. However, over the past month, the stock spiked by 17.02%, and in the past year, by 184.94%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 2.25%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

NVIDIA Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 91.67 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 45.42 of the Semiconductors industry. Ideally, one might believe that NVIDIA Inc. might perform better in the future than it’s industry group, but it’s probable that the stock is overvalued.

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may not be able to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

