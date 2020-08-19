Market Overview

Recap: Lowe's Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 74.42% year over year to $3.75, which beat the estimate of $2.95.

Revenue of $27,302,000,000 higher by 30.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $24,270,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Lowe's Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 19, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/low/mediaframe/40233/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $160.60

52-week low: $60.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.96%

Company Overview

Lowe's is the second- largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating about 1,970 stores throughout the United States and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients. We estimate that Lowe's captures a low-double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on U.S. census estimates for market size.

 

