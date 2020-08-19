QIWI: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 26.00% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $97,800,000 up by 10.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $77,570,000.

Outlook

QIWI hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

QIWI hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 19, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141112

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.25

Company's 52-week low was at $8.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.16%

Company Description

QIWI PLC is engaged in operating electronic online payment systems in Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries and provide consumer and small and medium enterprises (SME) financial services. The company's segments include Payment Services segment; Consumer Financial Services segment; Small and Medium Businesses segment; Rocketbank segment; and Corporate and Other segment.