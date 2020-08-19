Recap: Sharps Compliance Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) rose 5.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 333.33% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $12,568,000 up by 3.24% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $12,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 19, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://investor.sharpsinc.com/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.99

52-week low: $3.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.91%

Company Overview

Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.