Recap: Target Q2 Earnings

Shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) moved higher by 5.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 85.71% year over year to $3.38, which beat the estimate of $1.62.

Revenue of $22,975,000,000 higher by 24.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $20,090,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 19, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8vnw9bov

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $138.69

Company's 52-week low was at $83.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.47%

Company Profile

With 1,868 stores (as of the end of fiscal 2019), Target is a leading American general merchandise retailer, offering a variety of products across several categories, including beauty and household essentials (27% of fiscal 2019 sales), apparel and accessories (19%), food and beverage (19%), home furnishings and décor (19%), and hardlines (16%). Most of Target's stores are large-format, averaging roughly 130,000 square feet. The company has a significant e-commerce presence, deriving around 9% of sales from the channel. In addition to its namesake stores, Target owns Shipt, an online same-day delivery platform. After it exited Canada in 2015, virtually all of Target's revenue is generated from the United States.