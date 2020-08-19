Recap: Vipshop Q2 Earnings

Shares of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) decreased 11% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 17.39% over the past year to $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $3,413,000,000 higher by 3.02% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,420,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected between $2,916,000,000 and $3,057,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 19, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/adjeei4u

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.46

52-week low: $7.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.51%

Company Description

Vipshop Holdings Ltd is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com, vip.com and lefeng.com websites. Flash sales represent an online retail format combining the advantages of e-commerce and discount sales through selling a finite quantity of discounted products or services online for a limited period of time. It deals in wide range of products and services for consumers specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products. Vipshop derives most of the revenues from the sale of products offered on the websites.