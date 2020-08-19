Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2020 4:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $23.42 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares fell 0.3% to $157.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Agilent shares dropped 2.1% to $95.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion for the latest quarter. NVIDIA will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares rose 0.1% to $490.60 in after-hours trading.

  • Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) reported a $250 million offering at $100 per share. Sabre shares dropped 8.6% to $7.21 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $19.67 billion before the opening bell. Target shares fell 1% to $135.58 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

