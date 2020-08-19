5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $23.42 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares fell 0.3% to $157.50 in after-hours trading.

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Agilent shares dropped 2.1% to $95.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion for the latest quarter. NVIDIA will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares rose 0.1% to $490.60 in after-hours trading.

