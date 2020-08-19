5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $23.42 billion before the opening bell. Lowe`s shares fell 0.3% to $157.50 in after-hours trading.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Agilent shares dropped 2.1% to $95.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion for the latest quarter. NVIDIA will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares rose 0.1% to $490.60 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) reported a $250 million offering at $100 per share. Sabre shares dropped 8.6% to $7.21 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $19.67 billion before the opening bell. Target shares fell 1% to $135.58 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga