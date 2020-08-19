Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Target Inc. (NYSE:TGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $19.67 billion.

• Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $23.42 billion.

• TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.

• Flex LNG Inc. (NYSE:FLNG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LightInTheBox Holding Inc. (NYSE:LITB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mobile TeleSystems Inc. (NYSE:MBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Contango Oil & Gas Company Common Stock (TX) Inc. (AMEX:MCF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PolyPid Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sharps Compliance Inc. (NASDAQ:SMED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.

• Vipshop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:VIPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.

• 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is expected to report loss earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $164.33 million.

• QIWI Inc. (NASDAQ:QIWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Nordson Inc. (NASDAQ:NDSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $501.16 million.

• NVIDIA Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

• Cosan Inc. (NYSE:CZZ) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $270.00 thousand.

• GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $123.98 million.

• GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $18.40 million.

• ImageWare Systems Inc. (OTC:IWSY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $220.70 million.

• Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $894.12 million.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Inc. (NYSE:SQM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $464.60 million.

• Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.70 per share on revenue of $10.03 million.

• XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.