Looking Into Lowe's Companies's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Looking at Q1, Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) earned $1.99 billion, a 107.83% increase from the preceding quarter. Lowe's Companies also posted a total of $19.68 billion in sales, a 22.76% increase since Q4. Lowe's Companies earned $958.00 million, and sales totaled $16.03 billion in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Lowe's Companies’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q1, Lowe's Companies posted an ROCE of 1.16%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Lowe's Companies's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Lowe's Companies reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.77/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.31/share.

Posted-In: Earnings News

