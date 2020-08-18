Recap: Sea Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sea (NYSE:SE) rose 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to ($0.68), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.42).

Revenue of $1,278,200,000 higher by 92.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Sea hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/se/mediaframe/39956/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $146.99

52-week low: $26.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 111.15%

Company Profile

Sea Ltd is an internet company. The company operates through three segments namely Digital entertainment, E-commerce, and Digital financial services. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital Entertainment segment. Digital Entertainment segment includes Garena's platform which offers mobile and PC online games across the region and develops mobile games for the global market. Garena is the global leader in eSports, it also provides access to other entertainment content and social features, such as live streaming of gameplay, user chat, and online forums. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Southeast Asia and also has a presence in Latin America; the Rest of Aisa and the Rest of the world.