Recap: Natural Gas Services Q2 Earnings

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 75.00% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $17,405,000 decreased by 12.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Natural Gas Services hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/usccebs7

Technicals

52-week high: $14.20

Company's 52-week low was at $2.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.52%

Company Description

Natural Gas Services Group Inc is an oil and gas equipment and services company. Its operations focus on the manufacturing, rental, and sale of natural gas compression equipment. Its operating units include Gas Compressor Rental, Engineered Equipment Sales, Service, and Maintenance. The company generates the majority of its revenue by renting out low- to medium-horsepower compression equipment to natural gas production companies in unconventional oil and gas regions of the United States.