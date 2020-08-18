Recap: GDS Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) moved lower by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $189,977,000 up by 32.38% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $192,710,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $779,890,000 and $813,860,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pqt9e6a4

Technicals

52-week high: $91.97

52-week low: $38.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.60%

Company Description

GDS Holdings Ltd is an integrated provider of high-performance data centers and Information Technology infrastructure services in China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and Information Technology service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company operates in a single reporting segment that is design, build-out, and operation of data centers. The majority of the revenue of the company is generated from the Colocation services.