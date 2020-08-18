Recap: Kohl's Q2 Earnings
Shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) increased 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 116.13% year over year to ($0.25), which beat the estimate of ($0.83).
Revenue of $3,407,000,000 declined by 23.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,090,000,000.
Guidance
Kohl's hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Kohl's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 18, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ezvgda5y
Technicals
52-week high: $59.28
52-week low: $10.89
Price action over last quarter: Up 40.42%
Company Overview
Kohl's operates 1,159 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates an e-commerce site (kohls.com) and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets. Women's apparel constitutes Kohl's largest line of business, generating approximately 28% of its sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.