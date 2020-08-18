Recap: Kohl's Q2 Earnings

Shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) increased 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 116.13% year over year to ($0.25), which beat the estimate of ($0.83).

Revenue of $3,407,000,000 declined by 23.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,090,000,000.

Guidance

Kohl's hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kohl's hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ezvgda5y

Technicals

52-week high: $59.28

52-week low: $10.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.42%

Company Overview

Kohl's operates 1,159 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates an e-commerce site (kohls.com) and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets. Women's apparel constitutes Kohl's largest line of business, generating approximately 28% of its sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.