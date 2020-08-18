Market Overview

Walmart: Q2 Earnings Insights

August 18, 2020
Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) moved higher by 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.83% over the past year to $1.56, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $137,742,000,000 rose by 5.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $135,370,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Walmart hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Walmart hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/events/fy2021-q2-earnings-release

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $136.13

Company's 52-week low was at $102.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.17%

Company Description

America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operates over 11,500 stores under 56 banners, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items. Its home market accounted for 77% of sales in fiscal 2020, with Mexico and Central America (6%), the United Kingdom (6%), and Canada (4%) its largest external markets. In the United States, around 56% of sales come from grocery, 34% from general merchandise, and 10% from health and wellness items. The company operates several e-commerce properties apart from its eponymous site, including Flipkart and shoes.com (it also owns a roughly 10% stake in Chinese online retailer JD.com). Combined, e-commerce accounted for about 7% of fiscal 2020 sales.

 

