Home Depot: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 26.81% year over year to $4.02, which beat the estimate of $3.71.
Revenue of $38,053,000,000 up by 23.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $34,530,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Home Depot hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Home Depot hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 18, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hd/mediaframe/40113/indexr.html
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $289.22
52-week low: $140.63
Price action over last quarter: Up 24.27%
Company Overview
Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating nearly 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of distributor Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the maintenance, repair, and operations sector, while the tie-up with Company Store brought textile exposure to the lineup.