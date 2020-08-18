Home Depot: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 26.81% year over year to $4.02, which beat the estimate of $3.71.

Revenue of $38,053,000,000 up by 23.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $34,530,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Home Depot hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Home Depot hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hd/mediaframe/40113/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $289.22

52-week low: $140.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.27%

Company Overview

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating nearly 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of distributor Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the maintenance, repair, and operations sector, while the tie-up with Company Store brought textile exposure to the lineup.