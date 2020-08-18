Market Overview

Advance Auto Parts: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2020
Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) moved higher by 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 46.00% over the past year to $2.92, which beat the estimate of $1.98.

Revenue of $2,501,000,000 rose by 7.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,380,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Advance Auto Parts hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $171.43

Company's 52-week low was at $71.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.22%

Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts is one of the industry's largest retailers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in North America. Advance operated 5,037 stores as of the end of 2019, in addition to servicing 1,253 independently owned Carquest stores. The company's Worldpac unit is a premier distributor of imported original-equipment parts. Advance derived 60% of its 2019 sales from commercial clients, up from 30%-40% before the General Parts deal.

 

