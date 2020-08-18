Recap: Amcor Q4 Earnings
Shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 44.44% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.19.
Revenue of $3,143,000,000 declined by 66.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,290,000,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.67 and $0.71.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 18, 2020
Time: 07:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.amcor.com/investors/ir-calendar
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $11.38
Company's 52-week low was at $5.80
Price action over last quarter: Up 24.15%
Company Overview
Amcor is a global plastics packaging behemoth, with global sales of USD 12.9 billion anticipated in fiscal 2020 following the acquisition of Bemis in June 2019. Amcor's operations span 43 countries globally and include significant emerging-market exposure equating to circa 20% of sales. Amcor's capabilities span flexible and rigid plastic packaging, which sell into defensive food, beverage, healthcare, household, and personal-care end markets.