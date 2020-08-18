Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Amcor Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2020 7:33am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 44.44% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $3,143,000,000 declined by 66.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,290,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.67 and $0.71.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.amcor.com/investors/ir-calendar

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.38

Company's 52-week low was at $5.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.15%

Company Overview

Amcor is a global plastics packaging behemoth, with global sales of USD 12.9 billion anticipated in fiscal 2020 following the acquisition of Bemis in June 2019. Amcor's operations span 43 countries globally and include significant emerging-market exposure equating to circa 20% of sales. Amcor's capabilities span flexible and rigid plastic packaging, which sell into defensive food, beverage, healthcare, household, and personal-care end markets.

 

Related Articles (AMCR)

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com