Recap: Amcor Q4 Earnings

Shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 44.44% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $3,143,000,000 declined by 66.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,290,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.67 and $0.71.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.amcor.com/investors/ir-calendar

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.38

Company's 52-week low was at $5.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.15%

Company Overview

Amcor is a global plastics packaging behemoth, with global sales of USD 12.9 billion anticipated in fiscal 2020 following the acquisition of Bemis in June 2019. Amcor's operations span 43 countries globally and include significant emerging-market exposure equating to circa 20% of sales. Amcor's capabilities span flexible and rigid plastic packaging, which sell into defensive food, beverage, healthcare, household, and personal-care end markets.