Recap: Daqo New Energy Q2 Earnings

Shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 193.75% over the past year to $0.47, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $133,518,000 rose by 102.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $111,370,000.

Outlook

Daqo New Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dq/mediaframe/40183/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $128.76

Company's 52-week low was at $35.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 97.20%

Company Overview

Daqo New Energy Corp is a polysilicon manufacturer based in China. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who processed polysilicon into ingots, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification needs.