Recap: LexinFintech Q2 Earnings

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) rose 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 42.59% over the past year to $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $418,678,000 higher by 15.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $362,990,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.93

Company's 52-week low was at $6.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.56%

Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd is an online consumer finance platform. The group is engaged primarily in online direct sales services and online consumer finance services for its customers in China. It offers online direct sales with installment payment terms and offers installment purchase loans and personal installment loans mainly through its retail and online consumer finance platform www.fenqile.com, and its mobile application to young adults between the age of 18 and 36 in the People's Republic of China. The company also finances the loans with proceeds from partnering peer-to-peer lending platforms, commercial banks, and other financial institutions. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.