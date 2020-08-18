Market Overview

Recap: Golden Ocean Group Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.09% year over year to ($0.29), which missed the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $116,246,000 higher by 0.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $66,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Golden Ocean Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rmbvo2g2

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.67

Company's 52-week low was at $2.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.78%

Company Overview

Golden Ocean Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based dry bulk shipping company. Its business involves transportation of dry bulk cargo including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers through its fleet of owned and chartered vessels, bareboat vessels, commercial management vessels and new buildings are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and index-linked time charter contracts.

 

